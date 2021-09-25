AZ ELECTION AUDIT RESULTS ARE FINALLY IN!

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Patrick Byrne Releases Wording from Executive Summary: “Based on the Audit the Results of the 2020 Election in Arizona Should Never Have Been Certified” UPDATE: Draft Dr. Shiva at AZ Senate Hearing: Over 17,000 Total Duplicate Ballots — Votes By Those Who Voted More Than Once in Arizona — 1.5 Times Biden’s Winning Margin
Doug Logan from Cyber Ninjas Speaks After Dr. Shiva – Uncovers Additional 57,000 Issues (Not Counting Shiva’s 17,000 Issues)
THEY CAUGHT THEM AND THE CROWD CHEERED!! AZ Audit Team CAUGHT Maricopa County Officials DELETING COMPUTER ELECTION FILES — VIDEO
DECERTIFY NOW – Americans Across the Country Call to Decertify the Fraudulent Election Results in Arizona
AZ Audit Finds Proof of Pre-Meditated Fraud: Multiple Ballots Had “Verified and Approved” Stamp PRE-PRINTED BEHIND Signature Box
Arizona Senate Audit: Dominion Machines Contained Non-Maricopa County Data — From South Carolina and Washington State (VIDEO)
President Donald Trump Responds to Arizona Audit Results: “I will be discussing the winning results – which show 44,000 illegal ballots “
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/patrick-byrnes-releases-report-executive-summary-based-audit-results-2020-election-arizona-never-certified/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/dr-shiva-az-senate-hearing-17000-total-duplicate-ballots-votes-voted-arizona-1-5-times-bidens-winning-margin/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/doug-logan-cyber-ninjas-speaks-dr-shiva-uncovers-additional-57000-issues-not-counting-shivas-17000-issues/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/caught-az-audit-team-caught-maricopa-county-officials-deleting-computer-election-files-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/decertify-now-americans-across-country-call-decertify-fraudulent-election-results-arizona/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/az-audit-finds-proof-pre-meditated-fraud-multiple-ballots-verified-approved-stamp-pre-printed-behind-signature-box/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/arizona-senate-audit-dominion-machines-contained-non-maricopa-county-data-south-carolina-washington-state-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/president-donald-trump-responds-arizona-audit-results-will-discussing-winning-results-show-44000-illegal-ballots/
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