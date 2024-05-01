Create New Account
Horrifying Moment! Ukrainian Forces Wipe Out 1,030 Russian Troops, 47 ACVs, 23 Tanks in Just 24 Hour
US Military News


Apr 30, 2024


Today, we're diving into the latest developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Recent reports indicate a significant escalation in Russia's losses, with 1,030 troops, 47 Armored Combat Vehicles (ACVs) and 23 tanks lost in just 24 hours of fighting.


In addition to troop losses, Ukraine reported that Russian forces lost 23 tanks and 47 armored combat vehicles (ACVs) on the same day. This brings the total losses of tanks and ACVs over the course of the war to 7,285 and 14,007, respectively, highlighting the significant impact of the conflict on military equipment.


