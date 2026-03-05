Prince William (or Harry) is not the man (Son) of perdition ('Antichrist') Daniels little horn in daniel 7 & the little horn in Revelations 13 are not the same

See also "William or Charles ? Wisdom calculating the 666 number of his name Biblically ? (How to find the Mark of the Beast number)" https://rumble.com/v38w59o-wisdom.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





William and Harry in 1997 had a traumatic shock and ever since (Britain also )have been in a false and surreal unreality which is apparent now also through the Epstein files See "Lady Spencer, The goddess Diana daughter of Jupiter, the huntress in the Moonlight" https://rumble.com/v28in1s-lady-spencer-the-goddess-diana-daughter-of-jupiter-hunter-in-the-moonlight.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a ...(and The City of London, The Bank of England, Sol Invictus, Mithras, & St George & the Dragon https://rumble.com/v291srw-the-city-of-london-the-bank-of-england-sol-invictus-mithras-and-st-george-a.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a )





Charles & Andrew, Buckingham Palace staff, the Epstein outrage, Gary Goldsmith, William & Harry, Diana Princess of Wales https://rumble.com/v75fn4y-charles-and-andrew-buckingham-palace-staff-the-epstein-outrage.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





Raja Miah Politician. All political parties involved with Grooming gangs, Child Sexual abuse & Trafficking (National State of Emergency) Normalizing war and slavery within Britain https://rumble.com/v6dxnj7-raja-miah.-all-political-parties-involved-with-grooming-gangs-and-trafficki.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





clips from AntiChrist's Global Governance, Israel's National Crucifixion, and Coming Books. SHARE EVERYWHERE! - Author Tim Cohen (720p, h264) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIimAH2o0XQ

SEE ALSO DAVID JONES FILMS https://rumble.com/user/DavidJonesfilms?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o



















