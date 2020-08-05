The Truth About the Death of George Floyd, 3165

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.

So I heard about this story from ace reporter Cherie Zaslawsky 24 hours ago.

I decided not to run it for one reason – cowardice.

The truth is that these days telling you the truth can get this entire channel killed. I have been told by a knowledgable source that the only way to be safe on YT is to not go with a story until it appears on the MSM. And this is not just a threat of demonetization by YT, but total death of this channel and its collection of 3600 videos over 13 years.

So unfortunately, I have to tread very carefully – until our new channel is officially launched.

But tonight, Tucker Carlson, who has wealthy backers and tons of lawyers to protect him, can afford – thank God – to speak his mind and to tell the truth to the American people.

So, tonight, he took on the just released police body cam footage of the earlier stages of the George Floyd arrest. Before yesterday, we had only seen the last 8 minutes of it – the part where a Minneapolis police officer detains him by kneeling on his neck.

Well, the truth of the matter is that kneeling on someone’s neck with moderate pressure is a known tactic to subdue someone who has overdosed on Fentanyl and experiencing a panic attack.

The police are taught that you put the victim on his stomach so he will not choke on his own vomit – which, of course, was the cause of death of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix nearly 50 years ago.

The toxicology report of George Floyd’s death noted that he had a fatal concentration of Fentanyl in his blood – as much as 3 times that necessary to kill.

Tucker Carlson used recently released police body cam footage to set the record straight tonight:

[insert to Floyd being stuffed into cop car]

Back on June 3, 2020, The Houston Courant ran a story that the knee restraint technique used by officer Derek Chauvin is taught to police as the best way to restrain a fentanyl overdose victim undergoing a psychotic event, which obviously Floyd was undergoing.

A study in the American Journal of Forensic Medicine and Pathology in March 2019, titled: “Applied Force During Prone Restraint Is Officer Weight a Factor?” concluded:

“Our data do not support the hypothesis of restraint asphyxia.”

In other words, it’s unlikely that you can kill someone this way, and under the extenuating circumstances of not only deadly levels of Fentenyl in Floyd’s blood at the time of death, but meth and THC created a deadly combination that made it extremely likely that this drug overdose was the cause of Floyd’s death. But this will be judged by a jury of officer Chauvin’s peers.

[insert Tucker at: “But you should know…” to “… we wouldn’t have seen that video.”]

And so, this was the infamous match that lit the explosion of summer rioting in dozens of big metro areas in the United States. Why? To tell the story – which we now know was a lie – that the U.S. is still a horribly racist place and its cops hate black people.

It’s a lie. It’s not true, and it was only to accomplish one goal – try to defeat Donald Trump just 91 days from now.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.