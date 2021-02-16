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Ask Seek and Knock - Can A Branch Bear Fruit By Itself? - Watcher's Prophecy Spotlight
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60 views • February 16, 2021
Can a branch bear fruit by itself? Join us as we open our scriptures to answer this question. We feel the whole bible is relevant for today, not just the second half of the book. Yeshua (Jesus in the greek) told us to walk as He walked. Yashua Kept our Father, Yehovah's Commandments. We are called to do the same.
We take donations at http://www.kmsr1700am.com and Holy Impact Ministries also takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
Thank you for your support!
We take donations at http://www.kmsr1700am.com and Holy Impact Ministries also takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
Thank you for your support!
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