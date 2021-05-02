BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From Australia, a Medical Witness to the Worst Shutdown
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
1404 followers
Follow
6
Share
Report
3442 views • May 02, 2021
Eamonn Mathieson MD is an anesthesiologist in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. He is a founding member of the COVID Medical Network, a scientific group under attack from the Australian equivalent of the FDA for simply evaluating scientific papers relevant to COVID-19. We share the most current COVID-19 breaking news. We are able to draw conclusions about why Melbourne with its low rate of infections and deaths became one of the most-locked down cities in the Western World. It confirms my theory of who’s behind the global predators. It confirms the truth that the hyped up numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19 is not the even the cause of the shutdowns, but merely the window dressing. The truth is that the predators behind it all simply do as much damage as they can get away with to Western patriotic democracies like Australia and the U.S. Widen your horizons with this interview. His website is https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/

Be sure to order a copy of our forthcoming book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. Order here: www/WeAreThePrey.com
Keywords
australiacovid-19sars-cov-2early treatmentpeter breggin md
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for &#8220;forever chemicals&#8221;—and lawmakers did nothing

Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for “forever chemicals”—and lawmakers did nothing

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: When parenting choices collide with medical authority

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: When parenting choices collide with medical authority

Belle Carter
Oncotarget Study Reports Natural Compound Shows Anticancer Activity in Preclinical Models

Oncotarget Study Reports Natural Compound Shows Anticancer Activity in Preclinical Models

Morgan S. Verity
The Greek vs. regular yogurt debate: A nutritional showdown for health-conscious consumers

The Greek vs. regular yogurt debate: A nutritional showdown for health-conscious consumers

Willow Tohi
Saffron: The golden spice of wellness and culinary delight

Saffron: The golden spice of wellness and culinary delight

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy