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PART 1: Hunter Biden Invested / Raised Millions for Ukrainian Bio-Lab and Secured U.S. Military Contracts
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40 views • March 30, 2022
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Check out our partner for this episode www.Finestknown.com/swann
Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop confirm that he not only invested $500,000 into a bio-lab company based in Ukraine, but raised nearly $30 million dollars for that lab and secured U.S. Department of Defense contracts while his father was Vice President of the United States.
Part 1
Check out our partner for this episode www.Finestknown.com/swann
Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop confirm that he not only invested $500,000 into a bio-lab company based in Ukraine, but raised nearly $30 million dollars for that lab and secured U.S. Department of Defense contracts while his father was Vice President of the United States.
Part 1
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