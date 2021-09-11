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Mandela Effect- 911 and Kabbalistic magic - puncturing the matrix to break out of a prison reality
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210 views • September 11, 2021
this one was banned by youtube for hate speech ...total bogus claim..you decide
911 an inside job, or interdimensional job? - watch first
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x0WIgEbRLk&;t=744s
ttps://www.ae911truth.org
pre-placed cameras to record the fall of the 2 towers..on 9-11-01
notice the two different background shades bisecting the time lapse photos..filters?or different shades of sunlight ? white on right...yellow on left...a burnt offering to Baal and the start of a new covenant ...
911 an inside job, or interdimensional job? - watch first
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x0WIgEbRLk&;t=744s
ttps://www.ae911truth.org
pre-placed cameras to record the fall of the 2 towers..on 9-11-01
notice the two different background shades bisecting the time lapse photos..filters?or different shades of sunlight ? white on right...yellow on left...a burnt offering to Baal and the start of a new covenant ...
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