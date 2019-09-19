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Bury Pennies Around Your Plant And See What Happens
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38 views • September 19, 2019
Working in the garden can be time consuming, especially if you're having a hard time getting your plants and veggies to cooperate. But sometimes the best ideas come in the form of strange hacks.
If you're looking for a few ways to spruce-up your gardening tricks, try one of these unusual tactics with copper.
If you're looking for a few ways to spruce-up your gardening tricks, try one of these unusual tactics with copper.
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