CNN dropped a bombshell announcement on Friday, revealing it is closing it's Atlanta HQ.

END OF AN ERA: CNN's Kate Bolduan reveals News Central CNN will be the final show produced from the CNN Center in Atlanta as staff will be moving to a new building.





CNN’s Kate Bolduan dropped a bombshell announcement on Friday, revealing that CNN would be closing its CNN Center headquarters in Atlanta. The decision comes in the wake of declining viewership and increasing financial pressures.





“Before we go today, we are marking an important moment today in CNN’s history. Today’s show will be the final broadcast from the CNN Center in Atlanta,” said Bolduan.





While the broadcaster had already moved its weekday anchors to New York or Washington, D.C., the CNN Center in Atlanta still housed significant operations, including digital and CNN International.





“We anchor the show out of New York, but the control rooms of this show and much of our editorial staff has always been in Atlanta at that iconic building at the CNN Center, also known as CNN’s World News Headquarters,” said Bolduan.





Almost none of CNN's shows are actually anchored/hosted there anymore, but large parts of the staff have stayed.