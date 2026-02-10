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2.10.26 Patriot Streetfighter w/ Jovan Pulitzer, URGENT!! Midterms In Jeopardy , ACT NOW!!
The Patriot Streetfighter
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CRITICAL!!! Jovan Hutton Pulitzer lays out the gravity of what we face for the Midterm Elections. When I actually thought this would be a slam dunk, we learned today, that that is not true and we are in jeopardy of being crushed by the machine they built.


MISSION CRITICAL!! Daily X posts to get Trump's attention to declare midterm elections critical infrastructure to stop the steal. #burnthevoterrolls hashtag gets you here > https://x.com/search?q=burnthevoterrolls&src=typed_query. Follow instructions Jovan laid out and please repeat daily tagged to Trump.


Please consider donating to Jovan's ongoing work that has cost him $3.5m of his own money to fight the election theft process thus far. https://www.givesendgo.com/savetheevidence2020


Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

_________________

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PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.


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Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com


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Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/

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Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter


Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx


Patriot Streetfighter Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059399689

New Personal FB Page (Original Taken Down) https://www.facebook.com/share/173oVvEAz2/?mibextid=wwXIfr


TikTok: recently taken down


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1


Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio


Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

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Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

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