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Stem cell treatment for peripheral neuropathy
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45 views • January 02, 2020
www.dreambody.clinic // (833) 445-9089 // [email protected] // facebook.com/dreambodyclinic //
In this video Josh talks abut what peripheral neuropathy is and how it can be treated with stem cells. Stem cells work amazingly well on nerve issues. The treatment usually starts with an IV of 300 million to cover the multiple areas that pain is present. After that we do 25 to 50 million at the site of the injection where pain is present the most. To learn more check our web page or get a hold of us!
In this video Josh talks abut what peripheral neuropathy is and how it can be treated with stem cells. Stem cells work amazingly well on nerve issues. The treatment usually starts with an IV of 300 million to cover the multiple areas that pain is present. After that we do 25 to 50 million at the site of the injection where pain is present the most. To learn more check our web page or get a hold of us!
Keywords
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