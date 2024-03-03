Streamed live on Dec 28, 2021 #TruthFreedomHealth
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: 3 Reasons To De-Brainwash From the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment (NSOE). Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in this discussion shares why you must without compromise de-brainwash yourself from the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment. Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal. Dr.SHIVA is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the science of all systems to reveal these three principles: 1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath; 2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and, 3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth. Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar. Get Educated or Be Enslaved! Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior! TruthFreedomHealth.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.