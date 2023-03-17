The Banking System Is Collapsing Right Before Our Eyes – These Banks Could Fall Next!

Posted 17March2023 Epic Economist:

We’re now witnessing the Great Banking Collapse of 2023, and you should probably buckle up because this is going to be a wild ride. The dominoes are falling faster than anyone expected, and if you thought the bank failures were over – think again. The whole system is at risk, and a new report from credit rating firm Moody’s Analytics confirms that more institutions are about to crumble in the months ahead.

The demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank won't be unique cases. The Federal Reserve generated a 620 billion dollar black hole in our banking system by aggressively raising interest rates, and our quadrillion-dollar derivatives pyramid scheme is shaking right upon us. Now policymakers are desperately trying to fix things by recklessly spraying money around when they’re actually going to need a much bigger hose.

The speed at which financial institutions can break down in the digital era is absolutely breathtaking. According to the Wall Street Journal, in a single day last week 42 billion dollars were withdrawn from Silicon Valley Bank, leaving the financial institution with $1 billion in negative cash balance, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On Tuesday, a new report by credit rating firm Moody’s Analytics revealed some alarming information about the U.S. banking sector. “In a harsh blow to an already-reeling sector, Moody’s cut its view on the entire banking system to negative from stable,” CNBC reported. The firm said the action was a response to the key bank failures that prompted regulators to step in with a dramatic rescue plan for depositors and other institutions impacted by the crisis.

The firm’s move can have ripple effects because it can impact credit ratings and thus borrowing costs for the entire sector. In the report, the rating agency said that despite the extraordinary actions taken to shore up impacted banks, other institutions with unrealized losses or uninsured depositors still could be at risk. Moody’s warned it was carefully reviewing the rates of First Republic Bank, Zions, Western Alliance, Comerica, UMB Financial, and Intrust Financial. The firm had previously cut the rating of Signature Bank, which then has been seized and turned into junk.

Needless to say, we must keep a very close eye on those six names. Oftentimes such complex crises just take time to fully play out. A major example of that is the fact that insiders knew that Silicon Valley Bank was “technically insolvent for months” before it fatally collapsed.

The problem is that we have many other financial institutions that are “technically insolvent” right now. And although they may survive for a while, a day of reckoning always arrives. This is like watching a slow-motion train wreck playing out right in front of our eyes, and neither policymakers at the Federal Reserve nor politicians in Washington will able to stop it.

Things will eventually get a whole lot worse than they are right now. That’s why we encourage our viewers to get ready for the incredibly challenging times that are approaching us because they will truly change life as we know it.

