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EU HOLIDAY BAN For 5 Million UK AZ 💉 / Hugo Talks Some More #lockdown
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60 views • July 02, 2021
Fancy that.. Sounds like they're trying to wear the sheep's heads out some more by disqualifying them from the European holidays with the excuse the Indian made poison jabs aren't acceptable for a hoax pandemic. As insane as it all sounds.. but it's just another straw on the sheep's backs and done just to upset them further. I wouldn't trust anything that came out of the MSM and fortunately it's not targeted at the awake only those who are already buying into the lie. And it's no doubt pure bologny and just an excuse to get them back in for another jab.. "let's see what else crap we can feed these dumb sheep and see how quick they run back for another jab in order to go on holidays .. let's see how hard and fast we can multiply bang 'em up"..
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