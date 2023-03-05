Create New Account
David Paulides - "Missing 411 - The Hunted" - [Mysterious Dissapearances National Parks]
Hunters have disappeared from wildlands without a trace for hundreds of years. David Paulides presents the haunting true stories of hunters experiencing the unexplainable in the woods of North America.

David Paulides website: https://www.canammissing.com/


national parkshuntersportalscampinghuntinghikingdavid paulidesalien abductionsmissing 411missing personsnational forreststhe huntedmissing hunters

