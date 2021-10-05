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A Terrifying Document Details What Will Happen If...
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1010 views • October 05, 2021
SOURCE: Canadian Prepper
Original document
https://sun-nurses.sk.ca/pub/docs/mem...
MEANWHILE IN AMERICA: Executive Order 13603, which Barack Obama signed into law on March 16th 2012 that gives the Federal government the legal authority to force any person into de facto slavery. According to this Executive Order the President, or those he designates, can conscript “persons of outstanding experience and ability without compensation,” in “peacetime and times of national emergency.” In a nutshell, that means that Barack Obama, and those he designates, can seize any resource, property, or person at any time for any reason, including forcing that person with labor without being paid.
There is only ONE word for forced, “uncompensated employment.” That word is slavery. https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/executive-order-13603-obama-authorizes-slave-labor-on-a-large-scale-on-american-soil/
Original document
https://sun-nurses.sk.ca/pub/docs/mem...
MEANWHILE IN AMERICA: Executive Order 13603, which Barack Obama signed into law on March 16th 2012 that gives the Federal government the legal authority to force any person into de facto slavery. According to this Executive Order the President, or those he designates, can conscript “persons of outstanding experience and ability without compensation,” in “peacetime and times of national emergency.” In a nutshell, that means that Barack Obama, and those he designates, can seize any resource, property, or person at any time for any reason, including forcing that person with labor without being paid.
There is only ONE word for forced, “uncompensated employment.” That word is slavery. https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/executive-order-13603-obama-authorizes-slave-labor-on-a-large-scale-on-american-soil/
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