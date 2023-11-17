Hermits Like Me
35 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
I explain the causes of my social isolation and offer some hope for people in similar situations to mine.
Keywords
societyfaithintelligenceisolationlonelinesshopeherd mentalitypopularityhermitsrejectionconfuciusbeing differentsocial outcastslonersthe zeitgeistnice peoplesingle menmass delusionno friendsdoing your own thingyou do you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos