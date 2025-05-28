Red Dot for Keystone Overlander backpack rifle and Crickett Chipmunk Youth Carbines using Rucker Machine Mount

AmbGun Keystone Overlander page

The most popular youth rifles are the Keystone Cricket and Chipmunk. Lightweight, short length of pull, and discrete loading and cocking operations that are ideal for young shooters.





The Keystone Overlander is based on the Chipmunk action, but fitted with a carbon fiber wrapped barrel, pistol grip, and collapsible stock. More versatile than the fixed stock Crickett or Chipmunk the Overlander easily accommodates youth and adult shooters.





For new students learning gun safety, cheek weld, steady hold factors, and trigger manipulation, dealing with peep sights is needlessly complex. Mounting a magnified optic just introduces the hassle of scope eye relief and eye alignment. For beginning shooters a red dot simplifies things.





I started off trying a Primary Arms Micro Red Dot. Keystone offers a Crickettinny Rail kit, but it is excessively high. I found a low pic rail with a curved base but getting it mounted was a bit janky. The rail coupled with the picatinny mount on the red dot raised the line of sight a little too high for a proper cheek weld…especially for kids. It was ok, but not optimal so I continued my search. I decided that I needed a RMSc adapter plate so that I could mount a low, lightweight “pistol” reflex sight.





Found exactly what I was seeking at Rucker Machine. The Rucker Crickett/Chipmunk Optics Mount available in RMR or RMSc pattern. Curved bottom to mount atop the Keystone receiver using the two drilled and tapped holes just forward of the ejection port.





I had an idle Crimson Trace 1500 that was bundled with the early version of the KelTec P17 Red Dot Slide before they changed to the much better Viridian RFX11.





The Rucker mount is as thin as possible just maintaining needed depth for the optic mounting screws. I was hoping that maybe I would get lower ¼ co-witness with the irons, but the CT1500’s base is a bit too thick…possible that a more svelte sight would co-witness…maybe the RFX11 or a Shield RMSsc would get low enough.





The Rucker mount is not exactly cheap, but it is well worth it if you’re setting up a Cricket or Overlander for a young shooter.





This reflex sight setup adds very little weight to the Overlander. It also keeps the overall height of the Overlander to a minimum…especially if you’re running the AmbGun recommended BCM KD shorty grip on the little carbine.





So that’s it…Keystone Overlander, BCM KD grip, CVlife bipod, Rucker Machine optic plate, and an RMSc reflex sight…a very sweet, on target setup.