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Mainstream Media has reached its point of being - do not be deceived.
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21 views • December 07, 2020
Time to wake up and listen to the truth. The mainstream media has reached its point of existence. There’s a great falling away taking place...I don’t want to be swept away by the torrent of lies propagated by the mainstream media and godless men....and he deceived the inhabitants of the earth. I’m praying and I’m praying for us all dear friends. Much love.
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