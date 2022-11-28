People in Chengdu Protest CCP’s Epidemic Control Policy

https://gnews.org/articles/535658
Summary：11/27/2022 The Chinese Communist Party's draconian zero-COVID policy has long sparked popular resentment, and the recent fires in Urumqi have ignited public anger and sparked protests in many parts of mainland China. The video shows protests in the Chengdu area.
