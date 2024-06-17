HIV in contaminated blood supply compliments of Fauci

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

These are the parasites we have to purge! Everybody's always wanting to do a parasite cleanse, here are your parasites. This is 2011 at the NIH Criminal Center. Why is she back here? Or why is Collins, and Fauci and Killary, she was Secretary of State in 2011. What's Killary doing there and Harold Varmus, the head of the National Cancer Institute, who had left and headed the NIH and this other lady is in the DEA, making sure we don't get our God-given cannabis and terpenes in our soil again, to clean up all the contamination of our soil and our food.

In 1991, when I defended my PhD thesis, one million Americans were infected with HIV, which is and always was infection by injection, the hepatitis B vaccine on vulnerable people. And in 2010, it was clear from our work that it got into humans by a contaminated blood supply because of Tony Fauci.





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/07/2024

