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The New Sorcerers They Hoax-Us To Poke-Us
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111 views • September 22, 2021
“And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.” -Revelation 18:23
Today, we are faced with modern-day sorcerers. No, I'm not speaking about witches and warlocks in the typical sense, but those deceiving the people through the idea of pharmacies and "drugs." We are witnessing the fallacy of science so-called, which we were warned about in Scripture (1 Timothy 6:20). Yet, we are seeing that it is a killer rather than a healer, in many cases. People are deceived by those promoting them as well as those taking them, even when those drugs have caused irreparable damage to them! In this episode, I pull back the curtain, expose the works of darkness and provide the biblical remedy to the medical tyranny we are facing today, no matter if you are in the united States or any other country! Jehovah Rapha is still the Healer He always has been and the answer to the tyranny of today is a militant Church that believes and obeys the Word of God and takes the offensive position to bring justice on the heads of the wicked in our midst.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-new-sorcerers-they-hoax-us-to-poke-us-video/
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Today, we are faced with modern-day sorcerers. No, I'm not speaking about witches and warlocks in the typical sense, but those deceiving the people through the idea of pharmacies and "drugs." We are witnessing the fallacy of science so-called, which we were warned about in Scripture (1 Timothy 6:20). Yet, we are seeing that it is a killer rather than a healer, in many cases. People are deceived by those promoting them as well as those taking them, even when those drugs have caused irreparable damage to them! In this episode, I pull back the curtain, expose the works of darkness and provide the biblical remedy to the medical tyranny we are facing today, no matter if you are in the united States or any other country! Jehovah Rapha is still the Healer He always has been and the answer to the tyranny of today is a militant Church that believes and obeys the Word of God and takes the offensive position to bring justice on the heads of the wicked in our midst.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-new-sorcerers-they-hoax-us-to-poke-us-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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