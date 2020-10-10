Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E6: Soul Atoms [un-edited]

Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family and am honored to welcome back Delstarr for a lecture on Soul Atoms.

The Revelatorium says it the best. "Soul Atom children of the Creators are at the forefront of Alpha and Omega's beatific plan to expand themselves within themselves.

All Soul Atoms in Creation are androgen Male/Female expressions of Being. It is through the works of their myriad Children in projection that their expansion is undergoing. You are a Soul Atom child of the Creators.

All children of the Creators are a full Christ Triune Soul Atom in nature. Through your responsibilities taken, Creation ever expands according to rule."

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

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For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

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