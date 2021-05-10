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THIS VACCINE IS A MURDER WEAPON! DR BEN TAPPER DEMANDS FAUCI'S ARREST!
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121 views • May 10, 2021
"THIS VACCINE IS A MURDER WEAPON!" - DR. LARRY PALEVSKY, MD
Dr Palevsky explains cognitive dissonance and says that some people are unable to process the reality that an abusive authority might just have some sinister intentions because (the red pill) of reality is too difficult for them to swallow. It's a mechanism the perpetrators of this genocide are exploiting and will lead to the depopulation of anyone who is too cowardly to see the truth.
Consider what the future may look like once everyone who tragically put their faith in government has been "depopulated" leaving only those who see this evil agenda for what it is, and demand Justice.
There are far too many awakened already for these sociopaths to succeed. They have already lost and are now just trying to take as many "useless eaters" with them as they can. Petty, selfish, evil, and weak right until their bitter end.
DR BEN TAPPER DEMANDS FAUCI'S ARREST
Back on Feb 2nd Dr Ben Tapper spoke before the Omaha City Council where he delivered a dossier that was prepared by a comity of noted lawyers and doctors that calls for the arrest of Dr Fauci. Dr Tapper reads from a short list of violations which include market manipulation, conspiring to criminal commercial activity, lying to Congress, acts of domestic terrorism resulting in the deaths of American citizens, and funding and conspiring to commit acts of terror.
Dr Tapper also detailed a long list of CRIMINAL ACTS committed by Pfizer. He exposes the drug company as being a sociopathic criminal mafia who have previously had to pay settlements for the crimes of Bribery, Racketeering, and even Crimes Against Humanity for using African children as guinea pigs without informing the parents or getting consent which are clearly violations of the Nuremberg Code.
#wethepeopledemandjustice #arrestfauci
Video DR.RASHID BUTTAR
Thanks to Justin Seign WeGo / https://wego.social/Justinseign
May 10, 2021 16:19:20
To do NO harm... When Doctors learn their trade they take an oath to DO NO harm with the knowledge they have acquired...
Every human being on this planet that has ever received a vaccine needs to see this video. 7:10 long
GodSpeed Patriots!
Dr Palevsky explains cognitive dissonance and says that some people are unable to process the reality that an abusive authority might just have some sinister intentions because (the red pill) of reality is too difficult for them to swallow. It's a mechanism the perpetrators of this genocide are exploiting and will lead to the depopulation of anyone who is too cowardly to see the truth.
Consider what the future may look like once everyone who tragically put their faith in government has been "depopulated" leaving only those who see this evil agenda for what it is, and demand Justice.
There are far too many awakened already for these sociopaths to succeed. They have already lost and are now just trying to take as many "useless eaters" with them as they can. Petty, selfish, evil, and weak right until their bitter end.
DR BEN TAPPER DEMANDS FAUCI'S ARREST
Back on Feb 2nd Dr Ben Tapper spoke before the Omaha City Council where he delivered a dossier that was prepared by a comity of noted lawyers and doctors that calls for the arrest of Dr Fauci. Dr Tapper reads from a short list of violations which include market manipulation, conspiring to criminal commercial activity, lying to Congress, acts of domestic terrorism resulting in the deaths of American citizens, and funding and conspiring to commit acts of terror.
Dr Tapper also detailed a long list of CRIMINAL ACTS committed by Pfizer. He exposes the drug company as being a sociopathic criminal mafia who have previously had to pay settlements for the crimes of Bribery, Racketeering, and even Crimes Against Humanity for using African children as guinea pigs without informing the parents or getting consent which are clearly violations of the Nuremberg Code.
#wethepeopledemandjustice #arrestfauci
Video DR.RASHID BUTTAR
Thanks to Justin Seign WeGo / https://wego.social/Justinseign
May 10, 2021 16:19:20
To do NO harm... When Doctors learn their trade they take an oath to DO NO harm with the knowledge they have acquired...
Every human being on this planet that has ever received a vaccine needs to see this video. 7:10 long
GodSpeed Patriots!
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