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Joe Rogan EXPOSES Sanjay Gupta for Perpetuating CNN's Big Lie About Ivermectin
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130 views • October 14, 2021
Joe Rogan EXPOSES Sanjay Gupta for Perpetuating CNN's Big Lie About Ivermectin
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What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? - https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Why Are Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Others Obsessed with Transhumanism (Mixing Clay with Iron)?
Could Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is? https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/rockets-brain-chips-is-elon-musk-superhero-or-supervillain/
“Please consider working at Neuralink! Short-term: solve brain/spine injuries Long-term: human/AI symbiosis. Latter will be species-level important. Work at either at our Bay Area or Austin locations.” - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1356027336387252235?lang=en
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NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” - Genesis 6:4
BREAKING!!! General Flynn's ReAwaken Tour Phoenix Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
Phoenix - January 14th & 15th - Tickets NOW Available to Purchase
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
478 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Learn More At www.CarrieMadej.com
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? - https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Why Are Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Others Obsessed with Transhumanism (Mixing Clay with Iron)?
Could Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is? https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/rockets-brain-chips-is-elon-musk-superhero-or-supervillain/
“Please consider working at Neuralink! Short-term: solve brain/spine injuries Long-term: human/AI symbiosis. Latter will be species-level important. Work at either at our Bay Area or Austin locations.” - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1356027336387252235?lang=en
12 Minutes - Tentacles
20 Minutes - Tentacles
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” - Genesis 6:4
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