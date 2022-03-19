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World Health Organization Warns New Outbreak Could Become 'HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE' #WHO #Plandemic #PredictiveProgramming
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60 views • March 19, 2022
Head of WHO Emergencies Programme, Dr. Mike Ryan:
“The conditions we see in Ukraine are the worst possible ingredients for the amplification and the spread of infectious disease. It doesn’t matter if it’s Covid, doesn’t matter if it’s polio, doesn’t matter if it’s measles, doesn’t matter if it's cholera; Tragically, pestilence and infectious diseases has always been recognized as one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse”.
#WHO #Ukraine #WorldHealthOrganization #HorsemanOfTheApocalypse #Plandemic #BioweaponLabs #Ukraine
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
“The conditions we see in Ukraine are the worst possible ingredients for the amplification and the spread of infectious disease. It doesn’t matter if it’s Covid, doesn’t matter if it’s polio, doesn’t matter if it’s measles, doesn’t matter if it's cholera; Tragically, pestilence and infectious diseases has always been recognized as one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse”.
#WHO #Ukraine #WorldHealthOrganization #HorsemanOfTheApocalypse #Plandemic #BioweaponLabs #Ukraine
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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