RT News September 25, 2024 2PM GMT

Sept 25, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
IDF strikes rain down on Lebanon as the death toll exceeds 560 people over the past two days, with a senior Hezbollah commander confirmed killed. As the IDF promises more attacks to follow some Lebanese doctors are calling it a slaughter of innocents. Iran slams those who fail to prioritize peace efforts in the region, with other Middle Eastern states also declaring enough is enough. Clashes erupt between Pro-Palestinian protesters and police in New York during a large demonstration against the spiralling conflicts in the Middle East.