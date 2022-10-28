Who Can Be Saved In The Jewish (Baal Worship) Synagogues And Pagan (LawLess) Churches...

Will "Everyone" be saved as the Christians believe, if that were so then Satan is Going To heaven Too since he certainly believes in God. In fact, he used to be God's Archangle. "Believe" is defined differently in the Bible than it is in the dictionary. To "Believe" In the Bible means to "Believe" God and show your "Belief" through Obedience...

The Jews "Believe" if they obey their rabbis they will go to heaven. But the Bible teaches that a new priesthood would become necessary supplanting the Kohen/Rabbis with the Foundation Of Christ.