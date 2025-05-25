BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I'M YORE ⚧ UBERMAN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
667 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 day ago

I'm Yore UBERMAN


I'm yore Uberman

squawking like a pelican

when I don't wear my suit I can act like a fruit

I'm yore Uberman


I am a philosopher, born in '81 and raised in New York City. My mother is also a native New Yorker, of mixed northern European ancestry. My father is Persian, and a descendant of the Qajar dynasty of Iran. I attended the Fleming School, the Dalton School, New York University (BA and MA), and received my PhD in Philosophy at the State University of New York, Stony Brook the year of 2013. While living in Manhattan, I taught courses on the History of Philosophy, Heidegger, the History of Iran, Science, Technology and Society (STS), Philosophy of Technology, Comparative Religion, and Ethics at a number of universities in Greater Gotham (New York and New Jersey).


In an attempt to redirect the rising tide of right-wing socio-politics in America and Europe away from White Nationalism and European xenophobia, I became the Editor-in-Chief of Arktos Media, then founded the Alt-Right Corporation (which was my idea, not that of Richard Spencer), and at the same time I also became a senior advisor to the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the Persian Renaissance Foundation (aka. Iranian Renaissance). My aim was to transform the American Alt-Right and European New Right into a global movement based on a cosmopolitan vision of Indo-European inter-civilizational unity, spanning from the West to Russia, Greater Iran, Greater India, and the Buddhist world led by Japan. In this period, I had significant dealings with Israel, and openly identified myself as a Zionist – to the extent of coining the term “Iranian Zionism.”


I'm yore UBERMAN

Subverting Whites when I can

When I go to the store

I get dressed like a hoower

I'm yore UBERMAN


As a result of a complex intelligence operation directed against me from out of London (MI6) and Washington (Jellyfish Inc., formerly Blackwater), which included an orchestrated defamation of me in The New York Times, Newsweek, NBC and many other mainstream media, this project failed. I discuss that operation here and here. Immediately following this misadventure, from late 2017 through 2019, I also participated in an attempt to foment a nationalist coup that would transition Iran out of the Islamic Republic and into a new regime that better reflects the archeo-futuristic Persian heritage.


In 2020, I founded the Prometheist Movement (aka. Prometheism).


GLOW-OP BUSTED

GAY-OP BUSTED

FED-OP BUSTED

HOMEY YEW BUSTED


I'm Yore UBERMAN

I might be heading to the can

I'll get put out of hock

And get chained to a rock

I'm yore UBERMAN


I'm Yore UBERMAN

I'm Yore UBERMAN

I'm Yore UBERMAN

I'm Yore UBERMAN


Source: https://suno.com/s/gRU573mJJ8cZnLzQ


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9v2shq


https://jasonrezajorjani.com/ [the academic (((achievements))) wouldn't fit within the breath of the lyrics - see them there]


Reposting from GEORGE FLOYD VLOGS FROM HELL [SABBATEAN SUCKER PUNCH EPIC FAIL ₪ JASON REZA JORJANI EXPOSED]


https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-operation-jellyfish-takes-intelligence-operatives-to-frontlines-of-fortune-500-companies-121578453.html


https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/International/From-The-Battlefield-To-The-Boardroom-Operation-Jellyfish.html


https://www.justice.gov/usao-ednc/pr/jeffory-jaelyn-lee-wilmington-receives-9-years-federal-prison


https://newsblaze.com/business/latest-business/operation-jellyfish-take-intelligence-operatives-to-frontline-of-fortune-500-companies_74058/


https://jellyfish.news/atf-uses-operation-southbound-to-have-inspectors-carry-out-warrantless-searches/

Keywords
multi pronged offensivejason reza jorjaniim yore ubermandana avaloncharlottesville part deux online deradicalization operationavowed zionistfed-op
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy