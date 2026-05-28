BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SEE SOMETHING 🥊 DO SOMETHING [BOXER AND MARATHONER JEAN LᴀPIERRE FOILS A ROBBERY]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
726 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
225 views • Today

Jean-Paul LaPierre, a 54-year-old boxer and marathon runner from Weymouth, Massachusetts (Boston area), was riding a CTA Blue Line train in Chicago heading to the marathon.


He stepped off, learned a man was robbing passengers at gunpoint, went back aboard, confronted the robber, grappled with him, disarmed the gun, and held him against the train wall until police arrived.


In the video, LaPierre says, “That kinda made me mad” and “I’m a boxer. I’ll break your head in one punch.” He later added, “It matters to me.”


The robber, Tremaine Anderson (30, with prior record), was arrested and charged with armed robbery.


LaPierre then ran the Chicago Marathon (his 12th) and later received a Carnegie Hero Medal for his bravery.


Source: https://x.com/omoelerinjare1/status/2059276508028629334

Keywords
armed robberythwartedjean lapierretremaine andersoncta blue line train in chicago
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatar and Saudi Arabia Stress Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Talks

Qatar and Saudi Arabia Stress Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Talks

Garrison Vance
Iran Restores Partial Internet After 88-Day Blackout, NetBlocks Reports

Iran Restores Partial Internet After 88-Day Blackout, NetBlocks Reports

Edison Reed
U.S. demands destruction of Iran&#8217;s enriched uranium as Qatar talks advance

U.S. demands destruction of Iran’s enriched uranium as Qatar talks advance

Willow Tohi
The Data Center Mystery: Why You&#8217;re Thinking Too Small About the Real Agenda

The Data Center Mystery: Why You’re Thinking Too Small About the Real Agenda

Mike Adams
If ETs Were Already Here, What Would Be Their Plans For Earth?

If ETs Were Already Here, What Would Be Their Plans For Earth?

Mike Adams
Israel Reacts With Alarm to Reported U.S.-Iran Deal

Israel Reacts With Alarm to Reported U.S.-Iran Deal

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy