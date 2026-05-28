SEE SOMETHING 🥊 DO SOMETHING [BOXER AND MARATHONER JEAN LᴀPIERRE FOILS A ROBBERY]

Jean-Paul LaPierre, a 54-year-old boxer and marathon runner from Weymouth, Massachusetts (Boston area), was riding a CTA Blue Line train in Chicago heading to the marathon.





He stepped off, learned a man was robbing passengers at gunpoint, went back aboard, confronted the robber, grappled with him, disarmed the gun, and held him against the train wall until police arrived.





In the video, LaPierre says, “That kinda made me mad” and “I’m a boxer. I’ll break your head in one punch.” He later added, “It matters to me.”





The robber, Tremaine Anderson (30, with prior record), was arrested and charged with armed robbery.





LaPierre then ran the Chicago Marathon (his 12th) and later received a Carnegie Hero Medal for his bravery.





Source: https://x.com/omoelerinjare1/status/2059276508028629334