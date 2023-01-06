The Remnant Church | 01.05.23 | Pastor Leon Benjamin, How to Find HOPE During This Season!!!

The Real Remnant Church with Pastor Leon Benjamin:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950

“But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear:” - 1st Peter 3:15

"14 And they said, Some say that thou art John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets.15 He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am? 16 And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God." - Matthew 16: 14-16

*****************************************************

Pizzagate | Lara Logan & Liz Crokin Join the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Crokin Exposes PizzaGate, Podesta, Spears Conservatorship, John of God, Clintons, Pedophile Code Words, Marina Abramović + Epstein, Gates & CBDCs + Jim Breuer Exposes Symbols - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v241ulg-pizzagate-lara-logan-and-liz-crokin-join-the-reawaken-america-tour.html

Yuval Noah Harari | "Figures Like Hitler, Like Stalin Also Tried to Re-Engineer Humans. What Would They Do With the Technology That I Am Developing Right Now? + BrainNET: A Multi-Person Brain-to-Brain Interface for Direct Collaboration Is HERE NOW - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v240xly-yuval-noah-harari-figures-like-hitler-like-stalin-also-tried-to.html

ReAwaken America Tour Nashville | 142 Tickets Remain for the ReAwaken America Tour Nashville, TN (January 20th & 21st)!!! + Why Is the World Economic Forum Predicting a Cyber Pandemic? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v23xkj2-reawaken-america-tour-nashville-142-tickets-remain-for-the.html