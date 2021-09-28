(KR subtitled) The narrative is crumbling. Something bad and big is going on.

This got deleted as soon as I uploaded on youtube.저들의 내러티브가 무너지고 있습니다. 굉장히 안좋은 일이 일어나고 있습니다.직접 번역하고 자막 달았습니다.이미 백신 맞았다 하더라도 백신 의무화, 백신 여권, 마스크 의무화, 부스터샷, 락다운, 거리두기 등 그 어떤 것이든 의무화 하는 것을 막아야 합니다.아이들은 99.99% 이상 생존합니다.백신은 바이러스에 감염되는 것도 막지 못하며, 바이러스가 전파되는 것도 막지도 못합니다.전혀 백신 맞을 이유가 없습니다.이런 상황인데 어린 아이들에게도 백신을 놓으려고 하고 있습니다.지금까지 WHO, CDC, FDA, 언론, 정부, 속칭 전문가들 등 ‘공인된’ 곳에서 나오는 내용들은 거의 대부분 틀렸습니다.아래 링크에서부터 쭉 한번 보세요.더 이상 그 어떤 강제든 그대로 하게 내버려두면 안됩니다.업데이트된 공산주의, 전체주의가 돌아와서 전 인류를 통제하려고 하고 있습니다.I translated and subtitled it.Even if you got vaccinated already, you must fight against anything mandate like vaccine mandate, mask mandate, booster shots, vaccine passport, lockdown, social distancing, etc..Kids' survival rate is over 99.99%.The shot can't prevent the infection from the virus and also can't stop the transmission.There's no reason to get the shot.In this situation, they are trying to inject the young kids.Until now, authorities like WHO, CDC, FDA, mainstream media, government and so-called experts were wrong about almost everything.Check out the link down below. (English version is under the Korean one)We must stop them from doing anything they want.Updated Communism, totalitarianism have come back and are trying to control the human race.