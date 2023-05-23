WAR THUNDER SIMULATOR IS A BLAST WITH A FRIEND! REAL LIFE COMBAT!

We do our first Tank Sim match as a Squad and its a blast! High water mark here for tank combat simulation!!! Just like two tanks using a radio for coms in combat. War Thunder really gets this right!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.