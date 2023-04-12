Create New Account
The US has Suffered Another Foreign Policy Defeat┃LAS is Preparing to return Syria to its Membership
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago |
For several decades, the United States has been pursuing an unfriendly policy towards Syria only because there are people in power in Damascus who do not want to submit to Washington and its ally Israel. And with the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011, the United States did everything to isolate the Syrian authorities, headed by Bashar al-Assad, including in the Arab world, presenting him as a cruel dictator. However, against the background of the Ukrainian conflict, the geopolitical situation in the world began to change dramatically.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
usasyriaassad

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
