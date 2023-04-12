The US has Suffered Another Foreign Policy Defeat┃LAS is Preparing to return Syria to its Membership

For several decades, the United States has been pursuing an unfriendly policy towards Syria only because there are people in power in Damascus who do not want to submit to Washington and its ally Israel. And with the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011, the United States did everything to isolate the Syrian authorities, headed by Bashar al-Assad, including in the Arab world, presenting him as a cruel dictator. However, against the background of the Ukrainian conflict, the geopolitical situation in the world began to change dramatically.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.