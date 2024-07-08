West Admits Ukraine is Out of Air Defenses and Losing Ground, With No Way to Reverse it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for July 7, 2024…
▪️Ukraine has suffered serious losses of what is left of its military aviation in a series of missile strikes on its air bases;
▪️Ukrainian air defenses are severely depleted, preventing Ukraine from intercepting missiles, drones, and Russian military aviation both deep behind the line of contact and along it;
▪️The US and its allies are admittedly out of Patriot missiles and systems to send Ukraine, forcing the collective West to resort to increasingly desperate measures to replace damaged or destroyed air defense systems;
▪️Ukraine is also losing territory along the line of contact;
▪️Articles spanning from the beginning of Russia’s opening of the Kharkov front to Russian gains in Chasov Yar illustrate exactly how this strategy is working for Russian forces;
