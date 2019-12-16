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Will Roos - Rusted Robot (Official Music Video)
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3 views • December 16, 2019
Body Breaking Down
Written by Will Roos
Vocals and Bass Guitar - Will Roos
Acoustic Guitar and Electric Guitar - Adam Sickler
Drums - Matt Salvo
Produced by Adam Sickler and Will Roos
Engineered, Mixed, and Mastered by Adam Sickler
Drum Engineer - Nico Rivers
Assistant Engineer - Sarah Messias
Lyric Video by Calvin West
Written by Will Roos
Vocals and Bass Guitar - Will Roos
Acoustic Guitar and Electric Guitar - Adam Sickler
Drums - Matt Salvo
Produced by Adam Sickler and Will Roos
Engineered, Mixed, and Mastered by Adam Sickler
Drum Engineer - Nico Rivers
Assistant Engineer - Sarah Messias
Lyric Video by Calvin West
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