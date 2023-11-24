Pets in Love





Nov 23, 2023





She suddenly ran to block the car's wheels, crying and begging for a favor

Credit to: Georgiana Neagu

She panicked and ran to block the oncoming car to beg for help. Something happened to this little dog that scared her! She was a little cautious, not because she was in pain but just wanted to check. After being reassured by the rescuer, the dog gradually calmed down.





