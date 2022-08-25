'Want Some Money'? Biden Sends MASSIVE New Gift To Ukraine!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published August 24, 2022
Announced on Ukraine's independence day no doubt for symbolic reasons, the Biden Administration is sending the largest weapons package to date: $3 billion! The money will first go to the US military-industrial-complex to purchase the weapons, of course, and then the weapons will be sent to Ukraine. It's a win-win for the elites and a lose-lose for the rest of us. Also today: Fed thuggery against an Amish organic farmer - a taste of what is to come with 87,000 new IRS agents.
Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute's Sept 3rd Washington Conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anatomy-of-a-police-state-tickets-366089773367