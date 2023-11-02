Paul McCartney is Alive Debate, Subliminal Messages, Truth Battle, Dennis Wise & Pete Papaherakles

No way. Brian Ruhe insists that Paul McCartney did not die on "9/11" in 1966. Pete Papaherakles said that he did. Dennis Wise sides with Brian. I waited for Dennis to join us so I could ambush Pete and outnumber him. Ha, ha, ha!!

We do agree that Yoko Ono was John Lennon's handler. We talk about motives about why John Lennon was assassinated. We know Mark David Chapman didn't do it.

At 22:15 we talk about subliminal messages.

28:40 We talk about Apollo's fake moon landing.

At 47:00 we talk abut the higher realms and UFOs.

48:30 we talk about what happens after death.

We finish by discussing ethics, morality and greed, with the movie, Wall Street.

