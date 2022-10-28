Eerie Parallels Between US and Soviet Attacks on Christians

There are very concerning parallels between the mass-murdering Soviet Union regime's persecution of Christians and the escalating attack against people of faith in the United States, warned author and expert on Soviet religious questions Julie Behling in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Behling, who wrote the book Beneath Sheep's Clothing and served as a missionary in Russia and studied the nation and its language at the graduate level, warned that infiltration, demonization, and even outright deadly attacks against certain unpopular sects seen in America are all similar to tactics used by the KGB in the Soviet system. Soviet-style efforts to indoctrinate children in "public schools" and shield them from the religious views of their parents are also becoming increasingly obvious in the United States. Behling's book, Beneath Sheep's Clothing - The Communist Takeover of Culture in the USSR & Parallels in Today's America, offers a powerful warning about what is happening and the urgency of doing something about it.





