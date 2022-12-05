Our CEO and Chief Storyteller, Jim Gale, wants to speak to ALL of YOU!
This Thursday, December 8th, Jim will speak to us about updates on what is going on with Food Forest Abundance and our path forward.
He will also talk to us about our designers, the design process, and our professional cooperative installers. Jim will be showing us some design examples that our team has designed, so we can see the depth of detail that we place into the designs that clients purchase from Food Forest Abundance.
It all starts with design!
Also, Jim will talk about our newest projects and opportunities ahead, such as the Freedom Farm Academy. As well as a school model where the kid's primary objective is to create self-reliance for themselves and their families.
Join us this Thursday, December 8th at 8pm Eastern by
clicking this link: shorturl.at/gFJNU
