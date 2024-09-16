BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HEADS THEY WIN. TALES WE LOSE
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 7 months ago

 THIS IS AT LEAST AS POSSIBLE AS ANYTHING ELSE.

 this nonsense about "stealing the election" is most likely just to get you to not notice it's as rigged as it can possibly get... They rigged it the REALLY old fashioned way. They own both parties! You can choose "anyone you want, long as it's one of those 2"... Lol. If your playing American Politics and your taking a side... Odds are, you're on the wrong side. There's no good guys folks. It was OUR job, not DJT, to safeguard our rights. What did we say about "Outsourcing our own safety?" Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
trumpdemocratselectionrepublicansusa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy