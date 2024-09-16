HEADS THEY WIN. TALES WE LOSE

THIS IS AT LEAST AS POSSIBLE AS ANYTHING ELSE.

this nonsense about "stealing the election" is most likely just to get you to not notice it's as rigged as it can possibly get... They rigged it the REALLY old fashioned way. They own both parties! You can choose "anyone you want, long as it's one of those 2"... Lol. If your playing American Politics and your taking a side... Odds are, you're on the wrong side. There's no good guys folks. It was OUR job, not DJT, to safeguard our rights. What did we say about "Outsourcing our own safety?" Hit meeeee! [email protected]