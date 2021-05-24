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LYING RAT J£W BASTARD RUDY GUILIANI HECKLED BY ANGRY FAMILY MEMBERS AT 9/11 COMMISSION HEARING (2004)
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141 views • May 24, 2021
Murdering Lying Scumbag "Mayor" Rudy Guiliani Is Heckled by Angry Family Members Who Were Murdered on 9/11 and Attended the 2004 Commission Hearing Only to See the Traitors Ask Softball Questions and Actually Praise Guiliani for His "Efforts" on the Day of 9/11. This Video Is Sickening, Your Day Will Come for Your Involvement in 9/11 Guiliani.
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