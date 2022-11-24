Founders Brewing French Toast Bastard Scotch Ale 3.0/5

Running 11.1%ABV, 50 IBUs and the SRM is a dark Ruby into Brown for a by my eye 88. Beautiful creamy tan head and tight effervescence for a smooth top.Tastes as advertised but way too sweet for me.

Happy Thanksgiving to my American brothers and sisters and a belated one to out Canadian cousins.

Skal

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

