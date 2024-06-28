⚡️ The first case of the destruction of the American M270 MLRS in the SMO zone published online.

HIMARS is a wheeled version of this particular system. But unlike it, the tracked M270 carries two ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles or two GMLRS guided missile guide packages.

Our reconnaissance UAV tracked the movement of the M270, and then the hangar with the equipment was hit by an Iskander OTRK ballistic missile. The tanker was also destroyed along with the MLRS. Two large fires and secondary detonation are clearly visible.