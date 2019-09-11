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9-11: Fear is the Foundation of Most Governments
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366 views • September 11, 2019
James Madison warned us: "Perhaps it is a universal truth that the loss of liberty at home is to be charged to provisions agst. danger real or pretended from abroad."
18 years ago today, the terrorist attacks of September 11th. No one should be surprised that power hungry government people have been using this event as an excuse to keep expanding their own power ever since. We were warned this would happen.
Path to Liberty: September 11, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Madison to Jefferson May 1798
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-17-02-0088
9-11 Solidified the Destruction of our Freedom
https://www.fff.org/2019/09/10/9-11-solidified-the-destruction-of-our-freedom/
Enemy of the People?
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/11/is-the-u-s-government-the-enemy-of-the-people/
John Adams, Fear
http://www.masshist.org/publications/adams-papers/index.php/view/PJA04dg2
John Dickinson, Oppose a Disease
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/dickinson-empire-and-nation-letters-from-a-farmer
18 years ago today, the terrorist attacks of September 11th. No one should be surprised that power hungry government people have been using this event as an excuse to keep expanding their own power ever since. We were warned this would happen.
Path to Liberty: September 11, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Madison to Jefferson May 1798
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-17-02-0088
9-11 Solidified the Destruction of our Freedom
https://www.fff.org/2019/09/10/9-11-solidified-the-destruction-of-our-freedom/
Enemy of the People?
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/11/is-the-u-s-government-the-enemy-of-the-people/
John Adams, Fear
http://www.masshist.org/publications/adams-papers/index.php/view/PJA04dg2
John Dickinson, Oppose a Disease
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/dickinson-empire-and-nation-letters-from-a-farmer
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