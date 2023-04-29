During Press Conference - US-installed Puppet Zelensky visited by Slovakian & Czech US-installed Puppet Presidents - was asked about the AFU Counteroffensive

During press conference today, US-installed puppet Zelensky visited by Slovakian and Czech US-installed president puppets was asked about the AFU counteroffensive…
In response to the question about the AFU counteroffensive, Zelensky answered only one thing: “There will be a counterattack.”
-- I Added this later:
The timing of the Ukrainian counter-offensive depends on the supply of weapons by Western allies - Zelensky in an interview with Yle
▪️“We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons matters. It is cheaper for other countries to support Ukraine now than to increase the risks of a third world war.”
▪️He added that there will definitely be a counteroffensive , just like yesterday at a briefing with the presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia
▪️Zelensky confirmed to the Finnish publication Yle that Ukraine was planning a counterattack and expected to return Crimea. But he admitted that the war could continue "for years or even decades."
▪️Zelensky did not even name the timing of the counterattack, but the publication notes that there is general confidence that it will take place in late May - early June.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.