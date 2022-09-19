Is Everything a Psyop?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Are the FBI performing psyops?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Patrick Gunnels about the mainstream media,the FBI, and the cognitive war we have to battle via our minds.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3DTs2YP
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!