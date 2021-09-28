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HOW THE (((MEDIA))) LOVES TO MOCK THE DUMB GOYIM - BBC'S "PHIL MCCANN" REPORTS ON FAKE FUEL SHORTAGE
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41 views • September 28, 2021
(The Fake Fuel Panic Buying) Ahhh They Do Love to Mock the Dumb Goy, What a Cohen-cidence Again Huh ? That They Send Out Phil Mccann (Fill My Can) to Report on the Fake Fuel Shortage Saga in the UK. | Second Half of the Video Is Fergus Beeley Ex BBC Staff Threatening to Kill a Family and Verbally Abusing the Child and Mother, to This Day I Still Dont Know How the Guy Involved Didnt End Up Laying Fergus Beeley the Fuck Out.
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